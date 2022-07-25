PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A shooting near a Woodbridge apartment building this weekend left several homes and vehicles damaged.

Police responded to the Signal Hill Apartments at 15175 Beacon Ridge Drive in Woodbridge on Sunday, July 24, at around 6 p.m. to investigate a call for shots fired.

According to police, a passenger in a silver Toyota fired multiple rounds from the vehicle out of the parking lot. Police also found multiple shell casings in the parking lot.

The shots damaged two apartments and five vehicles. No injuries were reported.