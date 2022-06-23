PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Just before midnight last night, police responded to a shots fired call near Summerland Drive and Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge.

Police said their investigation found the driver of a white van shot towards another car while both cars were at the intersection of both streets.

Both drivers drove away from the area before police arrived at the scene. According to Prince William County police, there were multiple shell casings and bullet fragments on the road.

Police said no victims have been identified and no injuries or property damage were reported.