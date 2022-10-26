SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Time is running out to register for the second annual Spotsylvania community clean-up day.

Residents are invited to bring their friends, family or just themselves to help pick up litter along roadsides in the community in an effort to make Spotsylvania more beautiful.

The clean-up is set for Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Marshall Center, located at 8800 Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania. Check-in begins at 8 a.m., clean-up begins at 9 a.m., and volunteers can begin to return their supplies around noon. There will also be an environmental vendor fair on site from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All supplies, including bags, pickers, gloves and safety vests, will be provided. Participants will also receive a T-shirt and a goody bag.

Pre-registration is required to join the clean-up, and members of the community can sign up until Friday, Oct. 28. To register, fill out the sign up form with your name and contact information and send it via mail, email or fax it to Lizzie Shumaker at the Spotsylvania Parks and Recreation department.