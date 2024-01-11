STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A West Virginia man was arrested in Stafford County over the weekend after police say he broke into a business and dug a tunnel through the wall into the business next door.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, two deputies responded to Auto Chiefs, a used car dealership located at 198 Tyler Von Way, at around 10:41 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7, after an alarm was triggered.

When the deputies got to the dealership, they noticed signs of a break-in there, as well as at CarPlug, another used car dealership next door.

At the scene, the deputies saw 35-year-old Jerrylee Adams of West Virginia, who told them that he was an Auto Chiefs employee and was there to do some drywall work before going next door to buy a car.

The deputies called both businesses, who told him they did not know Adams, and they arrested him. He was found to have a car key, a company hat and a company pen, all from CarPlug.

Adams told the deputies he had the pen because he was going to use it to write a note to the business informing them that he was taking a car out for a “test drive.”

It was determined during the investigation that Adams initially tried to break into Auto Chiefs by opening the front door with a crowbar. When that didn’t work, he went inside through a broken garage door panel.

Once Adams was inside of Auto Chiefs, he tunneled through the wall between Auto Chiefs and CarPlug. Police said the tunnel looked “similar to a scene from the Shawshank Redemption.”

A West Virginia man was arrested in Stafford County after police say he broke into a business and dug a tunnel through the wall into the business next door. (Photo: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)

Adams was charged with two counts of statutory burglary, larceny, attempted grand larceny, possession of burglary tools and two counts of destruction of property. He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.