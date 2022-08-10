FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An online sting operation conducted by Fairfax County Police detectives resulted in the arrest of six men on suspicion of soliciting children for sex.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, detectives from the Major Crimes Bureau’s Child Exploitation Unit and Organized Crime and Intelligence Bureaus conducted a “Summer Traveler Operation,” an online sting in which they posed as children and used online platforms to make contact with men who would initiate explicit conversations and solicit sex from them.

The men who were arrested ranged in age from 26 to 43 and were charged with a total of 21 felonies.

27-year-old Raul Ramirez-Roja of Winchester was charged with two counts of proposing sex acts and one count of indecent liberties with a child under 15.

29-year-old Julio Lozano Lazo of Maryland was charged with two counts of proposing sex acts, one count of indecent liberties with a child under 15 and one count of procuring a minor for obscene material by a communication system.

28-year-old Jvonni Farmer of Woodbridge was charged with proposing a sex act and one count of indecent liberties with a child under 15.

26-year-old Elmer Juarez Calderon of Arlington was charged with one count of proposing a sex act and one count of indecent liberties with a child under 15.

35-year-old Marcus Hal Sturdivant of Harrisonburg was arrested by Harrisonburg Police and charged with four counts of proposing sex acts.

43-year-old William Godoy Estrada of Arlington was charged with four counts of proposing sex acts, attempted production of child pornography and attempted indecent liberties.

Parents are asked to monitor the online activities of their children and use parental controls and security settings to prevent them from using age-inappropriate platforms. Parents are also asked to encourage their children to report inappropriate conversations or attempts to coerce them into sharing explicit images.

Anyone with information regarding other cases involving the exploitation of children or human trafficking is asked to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 6.