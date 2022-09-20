SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Skeletal remains found two years ago in Spotsylvania County have been identified through DNA analysis.

According to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 31, 2020, skeletal remains were found behind a restaurant on the 10000 block of Route 1. The Sheriff’s Office posted photos of the clothes the person was wearing on its Facebook page, but the post did not result in any leads.

A Facebook post from the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office asked for help identifying skeletal remains that were found behind a restaurant on Route 1. (Photo: Spotsylvania Sheriff)

Over two years later, in September of 2022, the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Forensics Unit and the Office of the Medical Examiner used DNA analysis to identify the remains as Willie Wesley Wright of Ashland. The Sheriff’s Office contacted Wright’s family after the remains were identified.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Wright’s cause of death has not been determined but foul play is not suspected.