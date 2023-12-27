SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Spotsylvania County man is dead following a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning.

Local deputies and emergency services responded to the scene in the 11700 block of Orange Plank Road at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26.

According to officials, 30-year-old Timothy St. Peter lost control of his 2003 Honda sedan and struck a tree.

St. Peter died from his injuries on the scene, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash is currently being investigated by the Sheriff Office Accident Reconstruction Team.