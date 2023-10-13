STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Spotsylvania man and charged him with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of a Stafford County man on Wednesday.

According to police, deputies responded to the 200 block of Streamview Drive, just north of Fredericksburg, at around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, after several people called reporting shots fired in the area.

When they got there, the deputies found 42-year-old Derrick Campbell of Stafford, who had been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

After collecting evidence and speaking to witnesses, detectives identified 42-year-old James Allen Wright of Spotsylvania County as a suspect and determined that he and Campbell knew each other before the shooting.

Detectives found Wright and arrested him at around 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 13. He has been charged with first-degree murder, as well as use of a firearm while committing a felony, and police say there may be more charges later on. Wright is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.