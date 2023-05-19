SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WRIC) — A middle schooler in Spotsylvania County was arrested Friday for bringing a loaded gun to class.

According to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, a student reported to school administrators that another student had a gun in their backpack. A search of the student’s backpack revealed a loaded .45 caliber handgun, which was loaded.

The sheriff’s office emphasized that the gun was never “showed in a way to threaten students, faculty, or staff, or threaten the safety of the school.”

The student is now in custody awaiting charges.