SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Spotsylvania mother was indicted for the death of her 4-year-old son this week, after the child allegedly ingested a large amount of THC gummies in May.

On Monday, Oct. 17, a Spotsylvania County Grand Jury indicted 30-year-old Dorothy Annette Clements for the death of her 4-year-old son.

According to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Clements’ son died on May 8, two days after suffering a medical emergency at home.

Doctors who treated the child informed detectives from the Child Victim Unit that the his toxicity level showed a high level of tetrahydrocannabinol, more commonly known as THC. The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office believes the child ingested a “large amount” of THC gummies.

The doctor that treated the child additionally told detectives that if he had been treated shortly after ingesting the THC, his death could have been prevented.

According to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Clements’ statements to Detectives did not match evidence that was found and seized at her home. 8News has reached out to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office for further clarification on Clements’ statements and the evidence that was found.

Clements was taken into custody on Thursday, Oct. 20 and is currently incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.