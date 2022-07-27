SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and locating a man the office says is suspected of fraudulent use of a credit card on Wednesday, June 20.

According to police, a man was captured on security cameras using the card at two Walgreens Pharmacies in Spotsylvania, one on the 5600 block of Plank Road and one on the 10600 block of Rollingwood Drive.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to the incidents is asked to call Crime Solvers at 540-582-5822.