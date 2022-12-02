SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – After almost two years of issues over health permits and liquor licenses, this week the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) issued a search warrant against a Spotsylvania restaurant for continuing to serve alcohol after their licenses were suspended last year.

Gourmeltz is a Fredericksburg-based casual dining spot known for its grilled cheese, melts, and “great local beers on tap,” according to the restaurant’s own website. However, despite the craft beer and happy hour cocktails Gourmeltz advertises, the restaurant has not been allowed to serve alcohol since early 2021 due to numerous suspension orders.

Problems first arose in January 2021, when the Virginia Department of Health suspended Gourmeltz’s health permit for not following COVID-19 public health requirements in the governor’s Executive Order.

During two hearings in March 2021, ABC found that Gourmeltz willfully and knowingly ignored Code of Virginia § 4.1-225 2.a., which requires licensees to conform to local health requirements. ABC revoked Gourmeltz’s license March 31, 2021.

In September 2021, ABC issued a final decision, and Gourmeltz’s licenses for serving wine, beer and mixed beverages on and off-premises were suspended.

Earlier this year, a trial judge and Circuit court affirmed this order during a hearing in Spotsylvania County. On Nov. 15, ABC suspended Gourmeltz’s beer and wine and mixed beverage licenses for 90 days as of Nov. 15.

Despite the suspension, Gourmeltz failed to comply and continued to serve alcoholic beverages to customers, according to a statement from ABC.

On Friday, Dec. 2, ABC executed a search warrant against Gourmeltz. This warrant was for records and information related to the possession of alcoholic beverages without a license, maintaining a common nuisance and the illegal sale of alcoholic beverages.

In a statement regarding the warrant, ABC did not indicate any further actions that will be taken against Gourmeltz at this time.



