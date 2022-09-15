Ricky Lee Kay (Photo: Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office)

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man they say has been missing for over a week.

According to police, 54-year-old Ricky Lee Kay was last seen on Mudd Tavern Road between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Kay has grey, balding hair and brown eyes, stands about 5’8″ and weighs around 180 pounds. Anyone who believes they may have seen Kay or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 540-582-7115.