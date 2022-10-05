SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and locating a woman they say is wanted on suspicion of check fraud.
According to police, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, the woman pictured used a stolen ID from Albemarle County to pass fraudulent checks and several banks across Spotsylvania County.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to any of the incidents of check fraud is asked to call the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office at 540-582-7115.