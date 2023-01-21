SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to make sure their cards have not been compromised after a skimming device was found on a card reader at a gas station in the county.

According to police, the skimming device, which steals information from credit and debit cards as they are placed into a card reader, was found inside pump 7 at the Valero FasMart at 5022 Plank Road, just west of Interstate 95 and Fredericksburg, just before 11:20 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.

Police believe the skimming device had been placed on the card reader in the last 24 hours. All other gas pumps were searched and no other skimming devices were found.

Anyone who may have used the affected gas pump is advised to check with their financial institutions to make sure no fraudulent transactions have been made. Anyone who has information related to the placement of this skimming device or who believes they may have been the victim of card skimming is asked to call the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office at 540-582-7115.