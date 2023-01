SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and locating a man who they say stole from a Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority store.

According to police, the incident took place at the ABC Store on the 10000 block of Patriot Highway on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Anyone who recognizes the person pictured or has information related to this incident is asked to call the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 540-582-7115.