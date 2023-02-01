SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and locating a group of people who they say went to a Walmart and used credit cards stolen from a LongHorn Steakhouse.

According to police, the man and two women pictured are suspected to have fraudulently used credit cards at the Walmart on the 10000 block of Southpoint Parkway. The cards were stolen from a LongHorn Steakhouse nearby less than an hour earlier.

The suspects were seen leaving the area in the pictured white four-door sedan driven by an unknown person. Anyone who recognizes the people pictured or has information related to this incident is asked to call the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office at 540-582-7115.