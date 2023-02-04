SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two people who they say used stolen credit cards at a Walmart in January.

According to police, the two males pictured used stolen credit cards at a Walmart on Southpoint Parkway on Friday, Jan. 6. They then left the area in a blue Scion with temporary tags.

The credit cards were stolen from vehicles parked at a Kindercare on Breezewood Drive, the Goddard School on Southpoint Parkway and Loriella Park on Leavells Road, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information related to this incident is asked to call the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office at 540-582-7115.