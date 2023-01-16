Photo: Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and locating a shoplifting suspect.

According to police, the man pictured shoplifted from a Home Depot at the Harrison Crossing shopping center on the 5700 block of Plank Road on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. He left the area in a silver Chevrolet Cobalt sedan.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 540-582-7115.