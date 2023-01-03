SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and locating three people who they say stole from cars parked in several neighborhoods.

According to police, the three people pictured stole are suspected of stealing from parked vehicles in the Salem Fields and Camelot subdivisions at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.

A dark blue four-door Honda Civic seen in the Salem Fields area on the same night is believed to have been connected to the larcenies.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information related to this incident is asked to call the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 540-582-7115.