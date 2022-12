According to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, the person pictured took a package from a home in the Berkeley Village subdivision on Saturday, Dec. 10. (Photo: Spostylvania County Sheriff’s Office)

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and locating a package theft suspect.

According to police, the person pictured took a package from a home in the Berkeley Village subdivision on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 540-507-7200.