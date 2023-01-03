SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and locating three people they say are suspected of using stolen credit cards at a Walmart and Walgreens Pharmacy.

According to police, the victim’s credit cards were stolen at a Target on the 9700 block of Patriot Highway on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

It is believed that the two men and woman pictured used the stolen cards at a Walmart on the 10000 block of Southpoint Parkway, as well as a Walgreens, later that day.

Anyone who recognizes the people pictured or has information related to this incident is asked to call the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 540-582-7115.