SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating an alleged credit card fraud suspect.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is a Black male who entered the Massaponax Walmart on Saturday, Aug. 13, and made fraudulent use of a credit card.

The victim’s credit cards were reportedly stolen from a vehicle at the Spotsylvania Battlefield earlier that same day, according to authorities. The National Park Service is investigating the larceny from the vehicle.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office has released the following photos in an effort to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact the Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers at 1-800-928-5822 or 540-582-5822. Or submit an anonymous tip online through the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips that lead to an arrest and a conviction could result in a financial reward.