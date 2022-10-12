According to police, on Saturday, Oct. 1, the man and woman pictured are suspected of using a credit card that had been stolen earlier that day in Spotsylvania at a business in Fredericksburg. (Photo: Spotsylvania Sheriff)

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and locating a man and a woman they say used a stolen credit card in Fredericksburg.

According to police, on Saturday, Oct. 1, the man and woman pictured are suspected of using a credit card that had been stolen earlier that day in Spotsylvania at a business in Fredericksburg.

Anyone who recognizes either suspect or has information related to this incident is asked to call the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office at 540-507-7200.