SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was shot by a Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s deputy Monday night after reportedly attacking him with a weapon.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday, July 18, deputies were called to the 6600 block of Timberbrook Lane for a reported domestic incident involving a weapon.

Upon arrival, a deputy was reportedly attacked with a weapon by the suspect. The specifics of the weapon have not been disclosed at this time. The deputy then shot the alleged attacker multiple times, according to police.

The suspect, a 27-year-old male, was transported by medevac to an area trauma center for treatment of his injuries. Police told 8News that the suspect is now stable and alert.

Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office has obtained a warrant for attempted malicious wounding that will be served to the suspect upon his release from the hospital, according to police.

The deputy involved in the incident was not injured. Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.