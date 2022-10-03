PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A stabbing investigation is underway after a man was injured in his upper body, according to Prince William County Police.

On Sept. 27, at 3:38 p.m., officers responded to a hospital in the county for after being told a person was stabbed. Police were informed by hospital workers that a 25-year-old man was being treated for stab wounds to his upper body.

The injuries have since been determined to be non-life threatening.

Police say no other information has been obtained about where the incident happened or who else may be involved. The victim’s vehicle was found in the hospital parking lot where police also found a firearm and evidence of an apparent drug distribution.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.