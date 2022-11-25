A Stafford County Burger king was evacuated Friday morning after a fire was found in the building. (Photo: Stafford County Fire Department)

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford County Burger King was evacuated Friday morning after a fire was found in the building.

The fire was discovered by an employee. No customers were inside the building at the time of the fire, and officials said all four employees inside the Burger King were evacuated before the fire department arrived.

A spokesperson for the Stafford County Fire Department said crews arrived at the Burger King in the 200 block of Garrisonville Road just after 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25.

Upon arrival fire crews found smoke and fire to be coming from a vent on the roof of the single-story building. The fire was brought under control in about ten minutes.

Officials say nobody was injured in the blaze.

The fire is under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office.