STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC/7News) — A country club restaurant in Stafford is facing online backlash after the establishment posted a special menu for Patriot Day this coming Sunday — which featured entirely 9/11-themed dishes and drinks.

7News ABC in Washington, D.C. reported that The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour in Stafford recently shared a menu for “Seafood Sunday,” which would be served on Sept. 11, 2022.

The restaurant has daily themed menus, and this particular selection featured dishes like the “First Responder Flatbread,” “9-11 Oysters” and “Flight 93 Redirect” crab dip. The club also planned to offer a chocolate silk “Pentagon Pie” for dessert, key lime-flavored “Remember-tini,” and the “Never Forget” Sampler featuring a portion of each available dish.

The original menu The Clubhouse at Aquia Harbour in Stafford County, Va. planned to serve for Sept. 11, 2022. The theme of the menu has since been changed. Credit: Brian Sasser.





7News reported that the original menu has been taken down, but has been shared across social media, including by former 7News producer Brian Sasser. Sasser noted that the Stafford community has a large presence of veterans and service members.

George White, a manager at the club, issued an apology on Facebook on Tuesday, Sept. 6, according to 7News.

“I apologize for those I offended with the 9/11 seafood Sunday post,” White wrote in the post. “My intention was to bring attention to that horrific day 21 years ago. To honor those who lost so much as well as those who gave everything that day. We will have a new theme tomorrow.”

The Clubhouse posted on Wednesday, Sept. 7 that the menu for Sunday, Sept. 11 will now be football themed, with the original menu rebranded to names like “Field Gold Flatbread,” “Offense Oysters,” “Hot Defense Dip” and “Coin Toss Chocolate Pie.”