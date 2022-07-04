STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford County deputy wrangled a pig he found in the road during a traffic stop with the help of some good Samaritans and dog food.

Deputy R.M. Connelly found the pig on U.S. 1 near Hospital Center Boulevard during a traffic stop in the area at 6:40 a.m. on Monday, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The pig, identified by the sheriff’s office as “Harry Porker,” will be at the Stafford County Animal Shelter until the owner can pick him up.

Deputy Connelly was able to get the pig with the assistance of “several” good Samaritans and some dog food, the sheriff’s office said in a release.