STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is facing numerous charges after driving into a firetruck and injuring a firefighter and four passengers — including three children — in Stafford County on Thursday night.

Deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident on I-95 North on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 11:08 p.m. According to police, a Stafford County firetruck was on scene of the accident when a driver drove directly into the truck.

A firefighter was injured in the incident, as well as the four passengers in the car. Three of the passengers were children. According to police, the children were not properly restrained in the car.

The passengers were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The firefighter was also treated for his injuries at an area hospital and has since been released.

The driver, identified as 41-year-old Ricardo Rodriquez-Montoya, was charged with DUI, reckless driving, DUI maiming, felony child neglect and failing to yield to an emergency vehicle. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.