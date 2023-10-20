STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford County man was arrested Thursday night for driving under the influence after his car overturned in a creek.

At 10:23 p.m. Thursday, a deputy of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of Widewater Road and Arkendale Road for a report of a single-vehicle accident, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy found a Dodge Avenger overturned off the roadway in two feet of water.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Praise the Lord Grivios, 42, of Detroit, Michigan.

Authorities confirm Grivios did not suffer any injuries as the result of the accident.

(Courtesy of Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)

Grivios is currently being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.