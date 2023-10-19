STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Stafford County Public Schools have announced they will officially begin construction of High School 6, a new academic building set to hold up to 2,150 students.

The more than 290,000 square foot structure will serve grades 9 through 12, according to a release by the school district.

This is the county’s first building put in place to address growth in the area since 2008. The school district says it’s needs are based off the continued increase in population in the county.

The hope for the implementation of the new high school is to help decrease overcrowding, improve both quality of life and community development opportunities.

Approximately $139,334,000 was awarded to Howard Shockey & Sons, Inc. — the contractor for the project — for construction work in Sept. of this year.

County leaders will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cool Breeze way and Truslow Road.