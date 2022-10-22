STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Five Stafford County high school marching bands are coming together for the 12th annual “Band Together to Fight Hunger” event this Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Residents in the county are invited to enjoy an evening of music, marching and performance starting at 7 p.m. on Nov. 1 at the Mountain View High School in Stafford.

The cost of admission? At least one non-perishable food item. All donations will go to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, which supports students and school staff who live in Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George and Caroline counties, as well as Fredericksburg and Locust Grove.

Stafford County Public Schools is encouraging military families to attend the event in recognition of National Veterans & Military Family Appreciation Month.

More information about Band Together to Fight Hunger can be found on the event’s Facebook page. Those who wish to make monetary contributions are welcome to do so here.