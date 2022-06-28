STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sherriff’s Office is currently investigating a fatal crash that happened yesterday morning on U.S. 1.

Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash call on Monday, June 27, around 10:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of U.S. 1 near M & M Auto Parts. According to the Stafford County Sherriff’s Office, they discovered a 2009 Dodge Journey had driven off the road and struck a tree.

The front seat passenger was found unresponsive and deputies performed CPR until medics arrived, according to the office. The victim had life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The Sherriff’s Office said the driver, a 52-year-old male, was traveling northbound on the highway when he suffered a medical emergency. This caused him to leave the road and crash into a tree. The driver was transported to the hospital for serious injuries.

The front-seat passenger — who has been identified as Wilma Comuntzis, 76, of Stafford — later died at the hospital, according to the Sherriff’s Office.