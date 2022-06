Crews work to get a large brush fire under control near Able Lake in Stafford County. (Photo: Stafford County Fire and Rescue)

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Fire crews are working to contain a large brush fire in Stafford County.

According to a tweet from Stafford County Fire and Rescue, the fire is near Abel Lake between Hulls Chapel Road, Peacock Station Drive and Wallace Farms Lane.

The department says that no houses are in danger as a result of the fire, but crews are expected to be at the scene getting it under control “for awhile.”