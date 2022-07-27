STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford man is in custody after police say he abandoned his car near the scene of a hit-and-run and hid in what they called “one of the worst places in the world to hide.”

According to a release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a crash in the 500 block of Warrenton Road around 12:11 p.m.

The police investigation revealed the driver of a blue Honda Civic failed to yield as he pulled out of the Hardee’s and struck a southbound tractor trailer. The impact of the crash sent the Honda into the rear of a southbound Toyota Highlander.

Police said there were no injuries in the crash, but the driver of the Honda Civic drove away from the scene. The driver eventually ditched his wrecked car near Nelms Circle and ran away, according to police.

Stafford County Police said the suspect then “climbed a fence into a secure government building,” trapping himself inside. Shortly thereafter, FBI agents and a Stafford Sheriff’s deputy located the suspect trying to hide on the property.

The suspect was identified by police as 18-year-old Calvin Thomas. Thomas is being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail and faces charges that include: felony hit and run, reckless driving, trespassing, no insurance and no registration.