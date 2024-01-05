STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that took place in Stafford County in late December was arrested in Richmond Friday.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 100 block of Deacon Road at around 12:23 on Dec. 30 after it was reported that a man had been shot. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died later that morning. The victim was not identified by police.

That day, Stafford County detectives identified 29-year-old Darren Jamal Newman of Westmoreland County as the suspect. On Friday, Jan. 5, Newman was found in Richmond and arrested. He is being held at the Richmond City Justice Center without bond.

According to the Stafford Sheriff’s Office, Newman was apprehended with the help of several law enforcement agencies.