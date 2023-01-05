STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford man who was charged with reckless driving in a December school bus crash that injured two children and two adults has been charged with another DUI after he crashed his car again on January 4.

Michael Kingham, 30, was driving down Brooke Road — a two-lane rural route — on the afternoon of December 16 when police say he attempted to overtake a school bus, crossing double yellow lines to do so.

But police say Kingham hit the side of the school bus, flipping his own Jetta and hitting an oncoming Dodge Durango. The bus, meanwhile, was forced onto the side of the road, where it overturned, sending two elementary students to the hospital, as well as Kingham and the driver of the Durango.

Four people, including two children, were injured in a three-vehicle crash that involved a school bus on Friday, Dec. 16 in Stafford County. Credit: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Now, police say Kingham has twice been arrested again. The first time, officers found Kingham unconscious in a parked car at a local Walmart. He was arrested for public intoxication and held overnight in jail.

Then, Wednesday night, Kingham crashed his car at the intersection of Cathedral Lane and Mine Road. He was arrested on the outstanding warrant of reckless driving, which had been issued on Jan. 3 in relation to December’s bus crash, and charged with a new count of inhaling drugs. He is now being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.