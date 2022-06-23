STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford County man has been arrested after the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office seized an abundance of evidence, including numerous firearms and over 1,000 fentanyl pills, after a pursuit in North Stafford on Wednesday.

On June 22 at 10 a.m., an officer attempted to stop a white Kia sedan for a traffic violation on Staffordboro Boulevard near a McDonald’s. The driver evaded the officer and threw a bag out the car window which contained a fully loaded FN 5.7 handgun, cash and plastic baggie filled with fentanyl pills. The officer followed the driver until the suspect abandoned the vehicle on Westminster Lane and then fled on foot.

A search of the suspect’s vehicle yielded additional fentanyl pills and approximately ten pounds of marijuana, according to police.

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office uncovered drugs, guns, and cash in the possession of a suspect on Wednesday, including 16 firearms and 1,000 fentanyl pills.

Deputies and a K-9 tracked the suspect to the 300 block of Wimbledon Court, where deputies determined the suspect lived. The suspect was convinced to exit his residence and was identified as 24-year-old Damion Lambert.

With the assistance of a SWAT Team, a search warrant was executed on the suspect’s residence, where several firearms and more drugs were found. In total, deputies seized 16 firearms, over 20 fully loaded magazines, approximately ten pounds of marijuana, over 1,000 fentanyl pills, four bottles of liquid Permethezine Codine, and over $20,000 in cash from the suspect’s car, home and the discarded bag.

The suspect, who allegedly threw a bag of evidence out of the window of his vehicle after being pursued by police, was identified as 24-year-old Damion Lambert of Stafford County.

Lambert has been charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance,

possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm with drugs, reckless handling of a

firearm, eluding, no driver’s license and illegal window tint. He was held without bond at the

Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.