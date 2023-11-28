STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford County man was arrested after police say he broke into a neighbor’s house and helped himself to their Thanksgiving leftovers.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, two deputies responded to a home on Smith Street at around 11:24 p.m. on the night of Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, for a report of a breaking and entering. When the deputies got to the home, the caller told them that the intruder was still in the kitchen.

The deputies went into the home and discovered the intruder helping himself to the residents’ Thanksgiving leftovers from earlier that evening. The intruder, who had poured coffee grounds on some of the food he did not eat, was quickly arrested.

It was determined that the intruder lived near the home, and he told the deputies that he had consumed alcohol before driving there. He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, as well as breaking and entering.

The intruder spent Black Friday at Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he was held without bond.