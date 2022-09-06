STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford man was caught using a fake ID at a hospital when officers discovered his ID was made of cardboard.

Officers from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Stafford Hospital, located on 101 Hospital Boulevard, on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 9:51 a.m. to investigate a suspicious person.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, a man, identified as 55-year-old Marcus Godines of Stafford, had come into the hospital multiple times and given hospital staff a different name each time. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that Godiness had a fake ID made of cardboard.

Officers wrote Godines a summons for possessing a fake ID and seized the cardboard card.