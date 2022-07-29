FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford man is in custody after police say he sexually assaulted a woman at Dixon Park in Fredericksburg.

According to the Fredericksburg Police Department, a woman called 911 around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 27, and reported that she was sexually assaulted at Dixon Park, on the 1300 block of Dixon Street, by a man she knows.

Detectives identified the suspect as 44-year-old Christopher Innocenti of Stafford County. On Thursday, July 28, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office served Innocenti with a warrant for aggravated sexual battery. Innocenti was taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.