STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help finding a Stafford County man who they say is wanted for two counts of aggravated sexual battery involving girls under the age of 13.

According to police, Special Victims Bureau detectives began an investigation into 34-year-old William Aurelio Romero Chavez of the 100 block of Clara Street in the Garrisonville area of Stafford on Sept. 6 following a report of a sexual assault.

It was determined during the investigation that, between March 2018 and July 2019, Romero Chavez sexually assaulted two girls, both of whom were under the age of 13 at the time, in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County.

The victims, both of whom were known to Romero Chavez, recently reported the incidents to family members, who then contacted police, prompting the investigation. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Romero Chavez but have not been able to find him.

Romero Chavez is wanted for two counts of aggravated sexual battery. He is described as a 5’11”, 245-pound Hispanic man with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who believes they may have seen Romero Chavez or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-791-5123.