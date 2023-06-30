STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office seized over half a million dollars in illegal fireworks this week — the largest seizure in the department’s history.

Acting on an anonymous tip, a fire marshal was dispatched to the 200 block of McCarty Road on Wednesday, June 28 and found what he described as a large amount of illegal fireworks “in plain view”, according to the office’s press release.

The marshal was able to investigate the building due to the business owners having an existing fire prevention code permit. This permit allows the marshal’s office to investigate the premises at any time.

The inspection revealed a “multitude” of illegal fireworks — the value of which is estimated to be more than $600,000.

The investigation is ongoing, two individuals determined to be involved have charges pending.

The Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office encourages those interested in buying fireworks be aware of who they are getting their fireworks from — they should only purchase legal fireworks from those who hold an up-to-date fireworks permit, which should be within customer view.

Fireworks considered illegal in Stafford County include:

Fireworks with a quick-match fuse

Fireworks that explode

Fireworks that fly into or across the air and travel a distance

Fireworks that fire projectiles, unless those projectiles are sparks

Fireworks that produce flames or sparks that travel further than 16.4 feet (or 5 meters)

Those interested in learning more about illegal fireworks in Stafford County can visit the marshal’s office website.