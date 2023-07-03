STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond woman was arrested and charged with driving while under the influence and three counts of hit-and-run after police say she drove into three cars in Stafford County.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, at around 4:37 on Friday, June 30, deputies responded to the intersection of Warrenton Road and Plantation Drive for a report of a reckless driver.

A witness told police that the driver of a bright blue Jeep struck three vehicles before leaving the scene. The deputies found the suspect near Commerce Parkway and pulled her over.

The suspect, a 26-year-old woman from Richmond who police did not identify, reportedly had glassy, blood-shot eyes and the “overwhelming odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath.”

The woman also had an empty bottle of Patron tequila and a flask in plain view — and reportedly became hostile and yelled at the deputies during the encounter. The woman was arrested, charged and was taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail until she became sober.