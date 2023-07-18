STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man who police say was wanted for rape in Stafford County was found and arrested in Peru after he fled the United States during an investigation.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a sexual assault with a 10-year-old victim on July 6.

The suspect was identified as 70-year-old Geronimo Neyra — and deputies obtained felony arrest warrants for three counts of rape, three counts of forcible sodomy, three counts of aggravated sexual battery and three counts of sexual abuse.

It was determined that Neyra, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Peru, knew the victim and was living in Stafford County when the offenses took place. On July 7, a deputy U.S. Marshal learned that Neyra has left the U.S. and was on a flight to Peru.

U.S. Marshals coordinated with law enforcement in Peru, who were waiting at the airport for Neyra as he got off the plane and arrested him. Neyra is still in Peru awaiting extradition back to Virginia as of Friday, July 14.