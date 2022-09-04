STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three men have been arrested and charges are pending for two women, after they were alleged to be part of an elaborate robbery scheme involving a fake date arranged over Facebook.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, two men met two women at a Super 8 motel room on the night of Friday, Sept. 2 for a double date arranged over Facebook. While the four were in the room, they heard a knock on the door and someone announce “room service.”

When they opened the door, three masked men came inside, at least two of whom had knives. The two women locked themselves in the bathroom while the two men were robbed.

The three suspects left the room with cell phones, a wallet, cash, credit cards, shoes and alcohol taken from the victims, followed by the two women, who reportedly left “because the situation was too overwhelming,” according to police.

Police responded to the motel just before 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 4 and a deputy found the suspects in a red Ford Fusion at a nearby convenience store. The suspects were identified and their social media accounts revealed photos of them with the two women who arranged the date, implicating them in the robbery scheme. One of the two female suspects was determined to be a minor.

The three male suspects were charged with robbery, breaking entering and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Charges are pending for the two female suspects.