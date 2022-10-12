STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A middle school in Stafford County is currently on a partial lockdown while local police search for a suspect.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are in the England Run area of the county near Lyons Boulevard searching for a suspect who they say ran from police.

Out of an abundance of caution, nearby Gayle Middle School on Panther drive has been put on a partial lockdown while deputies look for the suspect.

People nearby are asked to avoid the area. Anyone with information can call the Stafford Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.