STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man who was charged for allegedly driving under the influence was given another charge after it was determined that the vehicle he was in was reported stolen.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was investigating an incident near the intersection of Port Aquia Drive and Route 1 in the Aquia Harbor area when he noticed a man in a vehicle nearby.

The deputy approached the man to ask if he could provide information about the incident but realized that the man, identified as 39-year-old Christopher Choice, showed signs of being intoxicated.

Later, a woman approached the deputy to tell him that her vehicle had been stolen. It was determined by police that the woman and Choice were at a nearby Wawa at the same time and while the woman was inside, Choice got in her vehicle and drove away. Police said Choice and the woman did not know each other.

Choice was charged with driving while under the influence, driving with a revoked license and grand larceny.