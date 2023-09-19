Whether you are riding a Schwinn adult tricycle or a Schwinn adult bicycle, you must always wear a properly fitting adult helmet for safety.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Stafford County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man who turned out to be a wanted felon in another jurisdiction after he tried to outrun their cruiser while riding a bicycle.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, two deputies were in a cruiser going down Truslow Road at around 9:43 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18 when they saw a bicyclist with no lights heading in the other direction.

Recognizing the danger of riding a bicycle with no lights at night, the deputies tried to pull the man over, but he refused to stop and took off, initiating a pursuit.

The bicyclist rode over grass and around a house in an effort to get away from the two deputies, but one of them was able to get out of the cruiser and get close enough to the cyclist to get him off the bike.

The man continued to resist arrest and tried to run away, but he was quickly stopped by a third deputy who had just arrived to the scene. After the brief struggle, the deputies took the man into custody.

The man was identified as 28-year-old Alexander Atkinson and it was determined that he was wanted in Spotsylvania County on a felony capias. He was also found to have suspected controlled substances on him and it was also determined that he was intoxicated.

Atkinson was charged with four counts of obstruction of justice, possession of controlled substances, possession of paraphernalia, public intoxication and rising a bicycle without headlights or reflectors, he was also served on the outstanding warrant. He is now being held without bond.